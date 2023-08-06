Show You Care
Crews responded to a Benton County fire Saturday afternoon

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Emergency crews responded to a fire outside a Benton County farm Saturday afternoon. This is video of firefighters working to put out the fire, you can see smoke billowing from the field. It happened at the intersection of 26th avenue and 72nd street, that’s just southwest of Newhall.

This is video from TV-9 crews taken around 7 p.m. Saturday evening. A Benton County Sheriff who was directing traffic in the area tells TV-9 he doesn’t believe anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

