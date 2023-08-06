Show You Care
African American Museum of Iowa celebrates 30 years, looks toward future

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The African American Museum of Iowa is celebrating its past today and while looking to the future.

Members of the Mount Zion Baptist Church founded the museum thirty years ago.

The celebration was held at the Cedar Rapids Public Library because the museum is closed right now for a five million dollar renovation to the building and its exhibits.

Executive Director LaNisha Cassell “The museum It’s here to stay we’re going to be around and we’re going to be accessible and have educational resources for the entire state and we want people to be engaged to reflect to be able to talk about the things that they learned.”

Cassell says the renovations are on schedule and are expected to be completed in February.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

