Second golf outing raises funds for 2 prison workers killed on the job

By Brian Tabick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of dollars were raised Saturday to honor two Anamosa State Prison workers who were killed while on the job.

Lorena Schulte, a registered nurse at the prison, and Robert McFarland, a prison guard, were trying to stop Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher from escaping in March of 2021.

Iowa DCI said the two inmates broke the glass on a window and were using a mechanical grinder to try and break the bars blocking the window. That’s when Schulte and McFarland attempted to stop the prisoners when they were killed after being struck in the back of the head.

Several friends, families, and co-workers teed off at Fawn Creek Country Club for the second benefit.

“We’re all three very competitive, but we also like to have fun with our competitiveness,” said prison captain Keegan Trittle.

Trittle’s team was comprised of two other friends and co-workers, Major Eric Coppess and Captain Kory Helle. Each team played 9-holes, but the day was more than just getting the lowest score.

“The support shown by all the correction officers and Anamosa communities has been overwhelming,” said Davis Mcfarland, Robert’s older brother.

David said the money raised from the golf outing goes towards scholarships for students going into the corrections field. Its jobs he says are greatly needed.

“If you look within the prison industry, it could be many different things; there are maintenance people, IT people, there’s correctional officers, and nurses, nurses’ aides, and dentists,” he said.

Last year they raised 12 thousand dollars and were able to award 12 people with $1,000 scholarships. David said they raised a similar amount this year.

“Both Lorena and my family would do anything to get them back, but we know that can’t happen,” said David. “How do we make sure that people 10 years from now, 20 years from now, remember and don’t forget.”

People still wanting to donate can send their donation to this P.O. box LRSF, P.O. Box 214, Anamosa, IA 52205

