Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.

Investigators say that at approximately 11:25 pm, a 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling Westbound on Highway 30 near the Franklin Ave intersection when an adult male that was walking on the south shoulder, crossed the highway for an unknown reason. The Ford struck the man, who was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals, where he later died.

Officials identified the man killed as Brett Moravek of Marion.

The incident is still under investigation.

