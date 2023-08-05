For Iowa State, bouncing back from a 4-8 record will require changes in just “one play or two”

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cyclone record in 2022 doesn’t tell the whole story. Of Iowa State’s eight losses, six were by one possession or less.

“It’s just the ability to finish, in a lot of those games there’s just certain parts of the game, whether it be special teams, offense or defense, where it’s a play or two that costs you,” said senior defensive back Darien Porter. “So we don’t have to make big changes.”

The players aren’t exactly wiping the slate clean, they’re motivated from last year.

“I know people who have their screensavers on their phones of their records,” said senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford. “It’s a lot of fuel going into next year.”

Cyclone players said precision will be more important than large, sweeping changes.

“It’s all in the details,” said junior defensive back Beau Freyler. “A lot of those games come down to a big play or two, so making those plays in those critical moments is critical to our success this year.”

Head coach Matt Campbell said while the losses were disappointing, he’s been encouraged by the team’s process and growth over the last year.

“I think anytime you don’t reach your full potential, those are things are frustrating,” Campbell said. “But that’s part of growing, and you’re gonna have setbacks.”

“(You have to)have humility and character to work through them and then grow forward. That’s part of what I’m proud of for this team.”

