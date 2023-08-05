Group gives away school supplies for kids going back to school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are just a few weeks from students heading back to class and one group us making sure they don’t go back empty handed.

Community Connections held its 3rd annual “Back-to-School Special Event” where people could not only grab free school supplies but clothes as well.

They’re is an Eastern Iowa group created after the 2020 Derecho.

People in the area donated all of the supplies that were available for people to pick up.

One organizer said people were lined up when the event started because of the big demand for supplies.

Cynthia Petersen whose with the group said “You know as a single mom of four kids I went through that same thing oh am I going to pay for school clothes and shoes and supplies and there’s there just seems to be such a growing need for for support.”

