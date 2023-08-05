Gambling expert weighs in on Iowa and Iowa State sports betting issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Managing Editor of Legal Sports Report, Adam Candee, weighed in on a number of Iowa and Iowa State athletes facing charges for illegal sports betting.

“What’s happening with Iowa and Iowa State is of interest to the entire sports world,” said Candee.

Candee said Iowa was the first state to see criminal charges for college athletes allegedly gambling illegally including those who gambled underage.

“It’s not just happening in Iowa, it’s not just happening at Iowa State, it just so happens this was one of the cases that were first found, and is drawing the most attention,” he said.

Candee believed the reason these student-athletes were getting caught was because of their high profile. Not only are they often well-known, but the NCAA more strictly monitors their behavior, and the safety measures of these apps can uncover if gamblers are using an alias.

“Part of how it was found has to do with Geo-location that determines where you are and making sure that it is allowable for you to be able to wager on your phone,” said Candee. “They were noticing a number of geo-location pings that were coming from campuses.”

Candee said access to sports betting has increased with the use of apps. He said the sports betting companies and the government need to make improvements to ensure legal compliance.

“For this to take it to the next step, people need to realize that the law-enforcement authorities and the regulators are serious about the fact that if you are misrepresenting who you are in order to use the sports betting app, there are serious consequences,” said Candee. “Whether it’s someone who is a student-athlete or anyone who is underage.”

