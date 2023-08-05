Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A break from the heat and humidity is coming

By Joe Winters
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rainfall is needed across Iowa. It looks like this weekend provides some chances.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

While there will be more dry time on Saturday a shower and storms chance remain with us. The strongest of the storms will be across Nebraska and western Iowa. Sunday the area of low pressure and cold front push across the state.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook
Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook(KCRG)

The timing of the front looks to keep the strongest of the storms off to our east. Overall rainfall forecast could be around an inch in many locations. After this storm moves east a drier air mass moves in. Next week looks seasonally comfortable with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Crash on Mt. Vernon Rd. and Highway 13 leaves three injured
Multiple injured after Highway 13 crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three missing teens.
Deputies searching for missing Marion County teens
Mose Smith and Kimberly Gilbert
Two arrested on Oklahoma murder charges following assault in Dubuque
On July 17th, 2023, a 38-year-old died after being hit by a car on Highway 30.
Marion adult killed crossing highway in Cedar County

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, August 5, 2023
While rain is possible this weekend, there will be plenty of dry time of Saturday and activity...
Showers and storms will bring needed rainfall this weekend
Recent warmth and humidity will fuel the chance for rain and a few storms as we head into the...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, Evening, August 4th