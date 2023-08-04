Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Watermelon Days kicks off in Atkins Friday

Multiple growers say they opened shop and began selling watermelon and cantaloupe in the last...
Multiple growers say they opened shop and began selling watermelon and cantaloupe in the last days of June, and demand for the melons is already high.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watermelon Days kick off in Atkins on Friday.

This year marks the event’s 27th year.

The event will include bingo, rides, live music and, of course, lots of watermelon.

The Atkins Community Club says all of the money raised will go back into the community.

The event kicks off Friday and wraps up Saturday.

See the full schedule below.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County...
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher
Officials investigating explosive device found in Springville
Bomb technicians investigating explosive device in Springville
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

Latest News

Wetlands program to help stop nitrate
Wetlands project hopes to stop nitrate from entering water supply
On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual...
Farmers bring their concerns over China’s intellectual property theft to US House committee
On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual...
On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual property to the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.
Crash on Mt. Vernon Rd. and Highway 13 leaves three injured
Multiple injured after Highway 13 crash