Watermelon Days kicks off in Atkins Friday

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watermelon Days kick off in Atkins on Friday.

This year marks the event’s 27th year.

The event will include bingo, rides, live music and, of course, lots of watermelon.

The Atkins Community Club says all of the money raised will go back into the community.

The event kicks off Friday and wraps up Saturday.

