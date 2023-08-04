Show You Care
Warm again Friday, shower and storm chances into the weekend

A warm one to end the work week, with some shower and storm chances for the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some early-day patchy dense fog will give way to clearer skies for a good portion of Friday, promoting warmer temperatures.

Be ready for changing visibility conditions this morning, especially in the central and southern zones of the TV9 viewing area. It’s less widespread than what we experienced on Thursday morning, but it is just as dense in the areas that are seeing it. This should generally start to diminish by mid-morning once again, with more sunshine for more of the area afterward. This should allow most of us to warm up pretty efficiently into the upper 80s to around 90, with a muggy feel to the air.

Later tonight, a slight chance for showers and storms gets into the viewing area, especially favored in the south half of the area. The chance on Saturday also seems relatively slight, though some pop-up isolated activity is possible during the day. The chance does eventually pick up by Saturday night into Sunday, as the area of low pressure responsible for this somewhat more active pattern moves through the state. It brings a cold front through on Sunday, eventually leading to things drying out by Sunday night.

At this point, the trend has been toward the cold front moving through a bit earlier in the day on Sunday, which would limit the potential for strong to severe storms to areas east of the Mississippi River. The trend has also been toward a somewhat drier outcome overall, though I’m hopeful that most parts of the viewing area see at least a little bit of rain from this weekend.

The air mass behind the cold front will feature temperatures near or just below normal for highs throughout the rest of the 9-day forecast, with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s likely. With less humidity in the air, overnight lows should be able to reach the upper 50s to low 60s. Another storm system arrives by the middle of the week, giving us a shot at some showers and storms once again.

