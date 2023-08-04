Showers and storms will bring needed rainfall this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Recent warmth and humidity will fuel the chance for rain and a few storms as we head into the weekend, though the threat of severe storms is low.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

While rain is possible this weekend, there will be plenty of dry time of Saturday and activity is expected to be off and on on Sunday. (KCRG)

Look for the main batch of rain to move in from southwestern Iowa. Areas in the southern along and south of Highway 30 will be most favored initially. A few other popup showers are possible for other parts of eastern Iowa. Showers linger overnight and into early on Saturday.

Rain chances remain this weekend but don’t cancel your plans just yet! A large portion of Saturday should feature dry time and a break from the rain with precipitation building back in through the evening and into Sunday with on and off showers and storms possible for the remainder of the weekend along a cold front. Rain won’t be continuous but chances are with us throughout the day before coming to an end Sunday night.

Needed rainfall expected after several rounds of showers and storms this weekend. (KCRG)

Behind this, cooler and more seasonal air settles in for next week with highs dipping to the low 80s and even upper 70s for much of next week!

