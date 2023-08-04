Multiple injured after Highway 13 crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 3rd, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a GMC Acadia was driving southbound on Highway 13 when they ran a stoplight. A Ford Edge was northbound on Highway 13 turning west onto Mt. Vernon Rd. when it struck the Acadia.

The two drivers and a passenger in the Edge were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acadia was cited for Failure to Yield.

