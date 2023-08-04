Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Multiple injured after Highway 13 crash

Crash on Mt. Vernon Rd. and Highway 13 leaves three injured
Crash on Mt. Vernon Rd. and Highway 13 leaves three injured(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 3rd, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

According to investigators, a GMC Acadia was driving southbound on Highway 13 when they ran a stoplight. A Ford Edge was northbound on Highway 13 turning west onto Mt. Vernon Rd. when it struck the Acadia.

The two drivers and a passenger in the Edge were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acadia was cited for Failure to Yield.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Car fanatics get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
Car fanatics across the U.S. get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games,...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
One dead in Davenport rollover crash

Latest News

Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
Over the past few weeks, the center has been hard at work collecting school supplies like...
St. Mark Youth Enrichment sees donation shortfall
Mose Smith and Kimberly Gilbert
Two arrested on Oklahoma murder charges following assault in Dubuque