Mercy Iowa City claims lawsuit was ‘meritless’ and improperly served; asks judge to dismiss receivership request

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Iowa City has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss Preston Hollow Community Capital’s push to place the hospital on a court-appointed receivership.

In the motion, Mercy claims a health information management professional, who is not an officer of Mercy Hospital, was approached and given court documents by an individual who did not identify themselves. The health information management professional took the documents assuming they were medical records.

The motion states that “...Upon review, when she got back to her desk, she was surprised to find that they were not, in fact, medical records, but what appeared to be court documents. She passed them on to her superior...”

Attorneys state that the individual “did not represent that she had the authority to accept service, nor did she understand that she was accepting service of process on behalf of Mercy Hospital.” They state that the action by Preston Hollow is “meritless” and that the records were improperly served using deceptive tactics.

The hospital also claims that the push by Preston Hollow for a court-appointed receivership comes after the hospital did not add an individual they wanted to the Board of Directors last spring.

“Preston Hollow...is asking the Court to install the proposed “receiver”, Peter Chadwick of Berkely Research Group, LLC, to replace the Hospital’s existing leadership. Chadwick was “the other option” that Preston Hollow recommended to the Defendant’s Board of Directors last spring; an option that the Board did not select. Preston Hollow now seeks to unilaterally force its selection on them.”

Mercy Iowa City further states that Preston Hollow’s lawsuit is “meritless” and offers no claim for breach of contract, no foreclosure of security interest, no shareholder dispute, or any other civil action pled in the petition. It is “simply a petition to appoint a receiver.”

“This Petition is nothing more than a manufactured default and an improper power grab by Preston Hollow and should not be countenanced by this Court.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

