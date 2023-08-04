Matthew 25 offers disaster recovery playbook after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Matthew 25 partnered with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to create the guide they have called the ‘Manufactured Home Disaster Recovery Playbook.’

After the 2020 derecho, Matthew 25 teams noticed those living in manufactured home communities in and around Cedar Rapids were among the most impacted.

“These are often some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and they’re often located in kind of out of the way places that people don’t think of,” said Clint Twedt-Ball, executive director of Matthew 25.

When the storm hit, TV9 spoke to people living in mobile home parks who had to sleep in tents and campers for weeks, some even being out of their homes for an entire year.

The playbook was created to hopefully prevent the disaster recovery process from taking as long as it did in eastern Iowa.

”In a lot of ways they don’t have the voices that a lot of other people have and it’s easy to ignore so we made a special effort to kind of go out and be in those places and see what we can do to help,” said Twedt-Ball.

Brenner Myers with Matthew 25 said that after the storm, contractors were hard to come by. Matthew 25 volunteers worked hard to prepare mobile home for the fast-approaching winter.

”If it happened again, here’s what we could do better, here’s what we did well- in hopes that other communities could take that and hopefully, the first step is just getting prepared,” Myers said.

The manual was designed to be easy to read and follow as a step by step book of instructions to explain how to work with different organizations.

