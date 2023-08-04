Show You Care
Lima Younes found guilty of aiding and abetting son’s escape from custody

Lima Younes
Lima Younes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mother has been found guilty of helping her son, who was charged with attempted murder, flee the country.

On August 3rd, a jury found 45-year-old Lima Khairi Mohammad Younes guilty of aiding and abetting her son’s escape from custody.

Her son Ali Younes was on house arrest with his family in O’Brien County pending trial for charges of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and first-degree theft for an incident that took place on April 25, 2022. Officials said that Ali Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person outside of Art Building West on the University of Iowa campus and was arrested less than 24 hours later.

A judge granted Ali’s conditional pre-trial release, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, as well as surrender his passport and stay with his family. Officials in the Johnson County Attorney’s Office were notified on Saturday that Younes had removed his monitoring device, with law enforcement officials unable to locate him.

Officials now say that Younes used Jordanian travel documents to board a flight that left Chicago O’Hare International Airport and go to the country of Jordan. Younes couldn’t be extradited from Jordan because the United States doesn’t have an extradition treaty with them.

Ali’s father Alfred Younes was arrested while attempting to board a flight from Omaha to Jordan.

Lima Younes faces up to five years in prison.

