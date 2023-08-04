Iowa State’s Matt Campbell addresses gambling investigation, Jirehl Brock missing from practice

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell was the only coach available as the Cyclones media day on Friday. In addition, just 7 players were made available, which is fewer than in the past. Campbell said that amid the gambling investigation with the Cyclones, he did it to protect his team.

“With some of the news that broke Wednesday, we didn’t know some of that news,” he explained.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is facing charges in a sports gambling investigation involving 7 current and former Cyclone and Hawkeye athletes. Dekkers, who took over the starting duties for Brock Purdy in 2022, now faces the potential loss of eligibility.

“Just because a young person makes a mistake, you don’t give up on them. You continue to care for them and help them, whether it’s going really good or they’re going through tough and trying times,” Campbell said.

Dekkers is the only current player involved in the investigation. Offensive lineman Dodge Sauser was also named, but has voluntarily left the football program according to a school spokesperson.

“My only reaction is we know the reality of that situation currently and it’s an ongoing investigation. We don’t know anything more that that and time will tell really what all those things are,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no clear answer about who the Cyclones starting quarterback could be. Dekkers’ teammates say they are focused on football.

“[We’re] not really allowed to talk about that,” senior defensive back T.J. Tampa said in response to his reaction of this week’s events.

“I don’t really want to speak too much on the gambling investigation, but the locker room is doing great,” senior defensive back Beau Freyler added.

“We just keep practicing on. Between Rocco [Becht], JJ [Kohl] and Tanner [Hughes], we trust all them to do whatever spot they’re in,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford said.

Dekkers has already said that he will not participate in fall camp. Also missing from practice is veteran running back Jirehl Brock which could leave some pretty big holes to be filled for their season opener against Northern Iowa on September 2.

