Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell addresses gambling investigation, Jirehl Brock missing from practice

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell was the only coach available as the Cyclones media day on Friday. In addition, just 7 players were made available, which is fewer than in the past. Campbell said that amid the gambling investigation with the Cyclones, he did it to protect his team.

“With some of the news that broke Wednesday, we didn’t know some of that news,” he explained.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is facing charges in a sports gambling investigation involving 7 current and former Cyclone and Hawkeye athletes. Dekkers, who took over the starting duties for Brock Purdy in 2022, now faces the potential loss of eligibility.

“Just because a young person makes a mistake, you don’t give up on them. You continue to care for them and help them, whether it’s going really good or they’re going through tough and trying times,” Campbell said.

Dekkers is the only current player involved in the investigation. Offensive lineman Dodge Sauser was also named, but has voluntarily left the football program according to a school spokesperson.

“My only reaction is we know the reality of that situation currently and it’s an ongoing investigation. We don’t know anything more that that and time will tell really what all those things are,” he added.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no clear answer about who the Cyclones starting quarterback could be. Dekkers’ teammates say they are focused on football.

“[We’re] not really allowed to talk about that,” senior defensive back T.J. Tampa said in response to his reaction of this week’s events.

“I don’t really want to speak too much on the gambling investigation, but the locker room is doing great,” senior defensive back Beau Freyler added.

“We just keep practicing on. Between Rocco [Becht], JJ [Kohl] and Tanner [Hughes], we trust all them to do whatever spot they’re in,” redshirt senior offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford said.

Dekkers has already said that he will not participate in fall camp. Also missing from practice is veteran running back Jirehl Brock which could leave some pretty big holes to be filled for their season opener against Northern Iowa on September 2.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County...
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher
Officials investigating explosive device found in Springville
Bomb technicians investigating explosive device in Springville
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

Latest News

FILE - Jack Trice Stadium is viewed before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and...
Iowa State opens practices under cloud of gambling investigation and questions at QB
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Big Ten having preliminary conversations about more expansion if Pac-12 crumbles, AP sources say