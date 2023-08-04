Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City proposing fee for public electric vehicle charging stations

They say the proposed fee would bring in an estimated annual revenue of $12,000, pushing the...
They say the proposed fee would bring in an estimated annual revenue of $12,000, pushing the net revenue up to $233.(WNDU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City has been offering electric vehicle charging to the public in municipally owned parking facilities starting with the Harrison Street Ramp in April 2017. However, City leaders anticipate that with no fee in place, the city will lose approximately $10,568 a year.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the first of three readings for a proposed fee that would be implemented.

Staff says the City has four expenses associated with the dispensing of electric fuel at publicly accessible parking spaces: electricity, ChargePoint Plan fees, maintenance costs, and the state excise tax on electric fuel. Bringing the total in expenses to an estimated $11,768.

Officials have recommended to the board that the City establish a $0.16/kWh fee for the use of public EV charging stations in public parking facilities in order for the City to break even. They say the proposed fee would bring in an estimated annual revenue of $12,000, pushing the net revenue up to $233.

The Council would have to approve the plan in the next two readings before the fee would go into effect.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County...
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher
Officials investigating explosive device found in Springville
Bomb technicians investigating explosive device in Springville
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

Latest News

The Allamakee County Historical Society is based in Waukon. KCRG-TV9's Becky Phelps tells us...
Our Town: Allamakee County Historical Society in Waukon honors local veterans
The department of transportation says over the past 25 years, more than 950 children have died...
Tips to prevents kids from suffering from heatstroke in the car amid hot summer months
Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a possible improvised explosive device in...
Linn County Sheriff's Office investigating after explosive device found in Springville
There is no evidence showing Iowa and Iowa State athletes charged with illegal sports betting...
No evidence to suggest Iowa, Iowa State athletes threw games amid sports betting investigation