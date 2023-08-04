Iowa City proposing fee for public electric vehicle charging stations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City has been offering electric vehicle charging to the public in municipally owned parking facilities starting with the Harrison Street Ramp in April 2017. However, City leaders anticipate that with no fee in place, the city will lose approximately $10,568 a year.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the first of three readings for a proposed fee that would be implemented.

Staff says the City has four expenses associated with the dispensing of electric fuel at publicly accessible parking spaces: electricity, ChargePoint Plan fees, maintenance costs, and the state excise tax on electric fuel. Bringing the total in expenses to an estimated $11,768.

Officials have recommended to the board that the City establish a $0.16/kWh fee for the use of public EV charging stations in public parking facilities in order for the City to break even. They say the proposed fee would bring in an estimated annual revenue of $12,000, pushing the net revenue up to $233.

The Council would have to approve the plan in the next two readings before the fee would go into effect.

