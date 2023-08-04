Farmers bring their concerns over China’s intellectual property theft to US House committee

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, farmers took their concerns about China stealing agricultural intellectual property to the United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

Suzanne Shirbourn, the Iowa Soybean Association President and an Eastern Iowa farmer has been farming for the last 24 years. She said the thought of foreign nations like China stealing agricultural intellectual property has kept her up at night.

“A company who has researched and put investment research dollars into a new biotech, it costs roughly $150 million,” she said. “If you have an entity, come in and steal that, and they’re not paying for it, somebody has to pay.”

She said she hasn’t physically seen anyone stealing but believed the issue was costing farmers.

“Our input prices keep going up,” said Shirbourn.

Iowa has experienced thefts of agricultural products by Chinese operatives. In 2016 a man admitted to stealing inbred corn seeds from Iowa with the intent to send them to China. He received a prison sentence of three years. Something similar happened in 2012 with at least six people trying to steal agriculture trade secrets for China.

She said China was the largest consumer of US soybeans, buying 30% of the beans produced. That’s why she made sure lawmakers on the bipartisan United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party.

It’s a committee Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson sits on. Hinson said the Chinese stealing intellectual property gives them an unfair competitive advantage.

“Their goal is to create chaos, so we don’t do as well,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to spot these issues because we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can, and we have every system in place to protect ourselves.”

Shirbrourn said something needed to be done to stop the Chinese efforts, but that it needed to be done the right way.

“If we lose China, there is nobody else to make it up,” she said. “If we had almost all the other countries in the world buying soybeans from us, it still would not match what China is purchasing.”

