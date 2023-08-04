Dubuque Equity and Human Rights Commissioner to be removed

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council is taking a rare step next week to kick a member off the city’s Equity and Human Rights Commission. Dereka Williams-Robinson was appointed to the commission in February of last year. But meeting minutes show she hasn’t attended a meeting in 15 months.

That’s what led commission members to take steps to kick her off.

“Dereka has been absent since May of last year, and she has been receiving communication through different formats and the chairperson has tried numerous times to do so. She has only shown up for three meetings,” said Chief of Equity and Human Rights Gisella Aitken-Shadle.

Dubuque’s Equity and Human Rights Commission is tasked with investigating claims of racism and discrimination in the community. Staff says having an absent commission member doesn’t have a big impact on day-to-day work. But Dereka Williams-Robinson’s absence has forced the commission to cancel at least two of its meetings.

”With her gone, they didn’t have quorum for a while, because we had other members that weren’t there as well. So basically, what it did, was it held open a spot to get somebody in there for about a year now.” said Carla Anderson, the Chair of the Human Rights Commission.

The Commission said it tried repeatedly to contact Dereka for weeks but never heard back. The other commission members voted unanimously last month to remove Williams-Robinson. Dubuque’s City Council is set to approve that at Monday’s meeting.

After several messages went unanswered, KCRG-TV9 was able to get a hold of Dereka Williams-Robinson by phone. She said she is now running a daycare and was simply too busy to attend once-a-month commission meetings. She was aware she was about to be removed and seemed ok with it but claimed to have not received messages from the commission about it. She did say she hoped she could serve on another commission or board in the future.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.