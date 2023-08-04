Show You Care
Deputies searching for three missing Marion County teens

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding three missing teens.

The sheriff’s office said Cassidy Jade Polson, 17, and Lillyann Polson, 15, are missing from rural Knoxville.

Officials described Cassidy, who goes by her middle name Jade, as being 5′7″ tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has dark hair that is possibly dyed.

Lillyann is described as being 5′5″ tall and 130 pounds, with dark, possibly dyed hair.

A third and separate missing teen is 16-year-old Connor Rauch, who is missing from Melcher-Dallas, Iowa.

Officials describe Connor as being 6′2″ and 180 pounds. He was reportedly last seen driving a red Chevy Sonic and could be in the Oskaloosa, Iowa area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the three teens is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.

