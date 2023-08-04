Show You Care
Cedar Rapids School District officials to seek approval from Board on November bond vote

On August 7th, the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s (CRCSD) Board of Education will review and decide on the district’s proposed $220 million bond referendum.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 7th, the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s (CRCSD) Board of Education will review and decide on the district’s proposed $220 million bond referendum.

The district would use the money to renovate, replace, and redesign the district’s middle and high schools.

At a meeting with Cedar Rapids’ City Council July 26, the School Board presented a plan in which they would ask voters to approve two separate bond referendums. The first would be for $220 million and would go on the ballot this November. The second would be for $225 million and could go to voters in 2029.

“With a two-phase plan in place, we are able to be fiscally responsible while also ensuring that we can pause, re-evaluate the data as needed, and make adjustments for phase two. We are proud of this comprehensive plan as it not only meets the needs of our students but also remains cost-effective to the taxpayers.” - Cindy Garlock, Board Vice-President

Under the district’s bond plan, Wilson and Harding middle schools would close. Taft would possibly become just a 7th and 8th Grade school, and Roosevelt would be just 6th grade

”The Board has benefited from ongoing discussions with various stakeholders that have provided valuable feedback. This plan puts our students and staff as a top priority by addressing the need of our facilities to be future-ready. Building capacity will be optimized with designs and layouts that allow for smaller learning communities that empower personalized attention.” - David Tominsky, Board President

“This has been a long journey, starting with former Superintendent Noreen Bush. I’m very encouraged by the district’s continued focus on “Every Learner. Future Ready.’’ The District has maintained our facilities and fiscal resources with great diligence over the years and has not come to the taxpayers in over 23 years. This bond will establish a legacy of investing in our students, staff, schools, and community.” - Dr. Tawana Grover, Superintendent

The bond language presented to the board will include funding for the following areas:

  • New land acquisition
  • A new 6th-8th grade middle school
  • Career and technical education additions to three high schools
  • New turf fields at three high schools
  • Kennedy cafeteria/kitchen renovations
  • Updates to Metro High School’s gym
  • Renovations for Franklin Middle School.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 pm, Monday, August 7th, 2023.

If approved, the community will need to collect 6,319 signatures for a petition by September 22nd, in order to have the bond referendum placed on the November 7th, 2023, ballot.

