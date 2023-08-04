Show You Care
Burn survivor shares story, advocates for fire safety

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENVER, Iowa (KCRG) - Burning leaves and brush is a chore many are used to around the fall, but an attempt to make it more efficient led James Rogers of Denver, Iowa to the emergency room.

“It was really damp and windy that morning,” he recalled. “So I tried getting the fire going and I couldn’t so I went and got some gas.”

The small fire flashed up and onto Rogers. He suffered third degree burns covering 90% of his body.

The first of his nearly 40 surgeries took place three days after the accident.

Lucy Wibbenmeyer, a burn surgeon at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics told his family treatment for his types of burns has to go just right.

“I told them it’s going to be touch and go, and it’s going to be touch and go for a while. And it was. He’d get better, and then he’d get worse,” said Dr. Wibbenmeyer.

“It was as severe as burns get without passing away,” said Rogers.

Surgeons are amazed by his recovery. After eight months at UIHC and another four in rehab, he’s back to his home life, still working to gain back the range of motion he had before. And in the meantime, he advocates for burn safety.

“We’re always told to stop, drop, and roll in that situation,” said Rogers. “But that doesn’t work when you’re covered in gas. Never use gas to light any type of fire and always be careful and aware of what could happen.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

