Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Art on the River exhibit returns for 17th year in Dubuque

The Art on the River exhibit is back for its 17th year in Dubuque on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Art on the River exhibit is back for its 17th year in Dubuque on Friday.

Through an open call, artists from all over the world are able to submit to Art on the River.

Jurors rate and select pieces, which are then displayed on the riverwalk. Eleven new sculptures have been chosen for this year.

People can view and even buy some of the art pieces.

An opening reception for the event is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County...
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher
Officials investigating explosive device found in Springville
Bomb technicians investigating explosive device in Springville
RAGBRAI riders north of Lawton.
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

Latest News

The Art on the River exhibit is back for its 17th year in Dubuque on Friday.
Art on the River exhibit returns for 17th year in Dubuque
Three people were injured in a crash just east of Squaw Creek in Linn County on Thursday.
Multiple injured after Highway 13 crash in Linn County
The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says a truck driver was killed in a crash north of...
One dead in Black Hawk County crash
The annual Corn Days festival is kicking off in Waukon on Friday.
Annual Corn Days Festival kicks off in Waukon Friday