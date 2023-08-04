Art on the River exhibit returns for 17th year in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Art on the River exhibit is back for its 17th year in Dubuque on Friday.

Through an open call, artists from all over the world are able to submit to Art on the River.

Jurors rate and select pieces, which are then displayed on the riverwalk. Eleven new sculptures have been chosen for this year.

People can view and even buy some of the art pieces.

An opening reception for the event is Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Grand River Center in Dubuque.

