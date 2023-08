WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Waukon is kicking off its annual Corn Days festival on Friday.

Sidewalk sales and a community appreciation meal starts at 4 p.m.

A Kids Zone will be set up in the Waukon State Bank parking lot, and live music will be set up on Main Street.

The Corn Days parade is set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

