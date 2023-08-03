Warm and humid to end the work week ahead of weekend storm chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today and tomorrow will feel more like summer as heat and humidity rise ahead of weekend rain chances.

Look for high to end the week to climb to the mid and upper 80s with several around 90 by Friday afternoon. Humidity will remain high too with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s into the weekend.

Humidity stays high for the end of the week and will fuel the potential for strong storms this weekend. (KCRG)

Things look to turn a bit more active this weekend, starting Friday evening and continuing at times through Sunday night. The most likely time period for shower and storm activity will be Saturday night into Sunday, as an area of low pressure approaches the area while strengthening a bit.

With support from the upper-levels, and a decent amount of warm and humid air around at the surface, there will be a window of opportunity on Sunday for a little bit of a severe weather risk. This would be during the day as a cold front sweeps through. Timing on that front will be key; we’ll be watching for trends or changes over the next couple of days as we get closer. For now, keep this in mind as you plan out your weekend activities.

Severe weather is possible this weekend in parts of eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

With repeated rounds of showers and storms possible, there’s hope for a decent amount of rainfall in the TV9 viewing area. An inch or more is on the table for most of us, with the northern half of the area somewhat more favored for the heavier amounts. Fingers crossed this all comes to pass to help ease the drought!

The potential rainfall totals through Monday, August 7, 2023. At least an inch of rainfall is possible for most of eastern Iowa. (KCRG / Data via the Weather Prediction Center)

Behind the weekend cold front, temperatures will stay cooler into next week. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for several days, which is near or below normal for this time of year. Another storm system could bring a bit of thunderstorm activity by Wednesday night into Thursday.

