WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERLOO AND CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Affectionate, playful and curious are some of the words staff members at the Cedar Bend Humane Society use to describe Alison.

This calico cat was in a foster home with her litter of kittens. They all got adopted, and now it’s Alison’s turn. She’s four years old and loves catnip toys.

Children and other pets in the home should be okay, but she may need time to adjust. While Alison loves attention, she also sometimes prefers to be alone.

CBHS staff members say she’s ready to share her affectionate side with the right family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

This pup loves to be where the action is, which is why he’s looking for an active family to join. Mac is a five-year-old boxer mix. According to his DNA test, he’s also 10 percent Siberian Husky.

Staff members at Last Hope Animal Rescue say Mac is a joy to be around. He loves playtime and should do well with another playful medium to large sized dog.

Mac needs a home without cats, and a fenced yard would be best for him. Click HERE for the adoption application.

