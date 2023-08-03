Show You Care
Uptown Getdown kicks off Thursday night in Marion

A popular music series returns to Marion Thursday night for its 25th year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular music series kicks off for its 25th year in Marion on Thursday night.

Marion’s Uptown Getdown will include live music, food and family fun.

The series is held every Thursday throughout the month of August.

It will wrap up on Aug. 24.

Organizers say they will hold the event on 7th Avenue adjacent to City Square Park in anticipation of construction that’s set to start on the park this month.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

