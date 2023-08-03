Uptown Getdown kicks off Thursday night in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular music series kicks off for its 25th year in Marion on Thursday night.

Marion’s Uptown Getdown will include live music, food and family fun.

The series is held every Thursday throughout the month of August.

It will wrap up on Aug. 24.

Organizers say they will hold the event on 7th Avenue adjacent to City Square Park in anticipation of construction that’s set to start on the park this month.

Admission is free.

For more information, click here.

