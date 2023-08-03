Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two arrested on Oklahoma murder charges following assault in Dubuque

Mose Smith and Kimberly Gilbert
Mose Smith and Kimberly Gilbert(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that two adults from Oklahoma were arrested last week on warrants stemming from a murder in Oklahoma.

Court documents state that Mose A. Smith, 41, and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Oklahoma assaulted a 40-year-old woman at Miller Riverview Park on July 24th. The victim sustained a nasal bone fracture and needed stitches to treat a large gash on her forehead. Smith and Gilbert were identified by witnesses and reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Police spotted the two of them in a car on July 27th. The couple initially fled but were arrested shortly after.

After their arrest, investigators from Oklahoma questioned the two of them regarding the murder of Ricky Henning, whose body was recovered on July 29th, 2023 in a remote area in Adair County, Oklahoma. He was initially reported missing on July 23rd.

Smith and Gilbert both confessed to killing Henning,

They are still in custody at the Dubuque County Jail and are being held on no-bond warrants out of Oklahoma

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Car fanatics get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
Car fanatics across the U.S. get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games,...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
One dead in Davenport rollover crash

Latest News

Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
Over the past few weeks, the center has been hard at work collecting school supplies like...
St. Mark Youth Enrichment sees donation shortfall
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend