Two arrested on Oklahoma murder charges following assault in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials say that two adults from Oklahoma were arrested last week on warrants stemming from a murder in Oklahoma.

Court documents state that Mose A. Smith, 41, and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Oklahoma assaulted a 40-year-old woman at Miller Riverview Park on July 24th. The victim sustained a nasal bone fracture and needed stitches to treat a large gash on her forehead. Smith and Gilbert were identified by witnesses and reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.

Police spotted the two of them in a car on July 27th. The couple initially fled but were arrested shortly after.

After their arrest, investigators from Oklahoma questioned the two of them regarding the murder of Ricky Henning, whose body was recovered on July 29th, 2023 in a remote area in Adair County, Oklahoma. He was initially reported missing on July 23rd.

Smith and Gilbert both confessed to killing Henning,

They are still in custody at the Dubuque County Jail and are being held on no-bond warrants out of Oklahoma

