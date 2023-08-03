Show You Care
Test reads positive for West Nile Virus in Johnson County

Mosquito
Mosquito(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to Johnson County Public Health officials, a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile Virus on July 10th, 2023.

According to the CDC, there has only been one case of West Nile Virus in humans reported in Iowa in 2023 from Plymouth County. No reported cases of human infections have occurred so far in Johnson County.

“This is about awareness and prevention, by monitoring our numbers, we can detect and mitigate disease risk for our residents. We have not seen a surveillance test come back positive since 2021, so this is nothing to worry about, but review the ways to protect ourselves,” said Robert Thul, manager of the Environmental Health program at Johnson County Public Health.

Officials say that using screens on windows and doors, as well as emptying and cleaning anything that holds water weekly, will help prevent mosquitos from laying eggs and spreading at your home.

For more information on West Nile Virus & steps to prevent mosquito bites, visit the link here.

