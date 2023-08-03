Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

St. Mark Youth Enrichment sees donation shortfall

By Abigail Kurten
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back-to-school time is busy for everybody, but for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, busy is an understatement.

Over the past few weeks, the center has been hard at work collecting school supplies like markers, notebooks, crayons, and binders as part of their annual “Apples for Students” initiative. They provide school supplies for all grades at public and parochial schools in East Dubuque, Dubuque, and Western Dubuque. Each student at schools with higher poverty rates, called ‘Title One’ schools, gets a full bag of supplies.

“This is such a huge project for our families and the need for our families... This community shares their love with 3600 kids by putting these bags of school supplies together. And that just makes everything beautiful.” Said St. Mark Director of Donor Relations Beth McGorry.

And for families on the receiving end of St. Mark’s, like Stacy Stechman and her five children, it makes all the difference.

“It’s just really helped us knowing that they have everything that they need for school,” said Stechman. “And that smile on their face when they get into the classroom - they’ve got new school supplies, not something left form last year - it’s amazing.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Car fanatics get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
Car fanatics across the U.S. get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
We're learning more about what tipped off police to find a 10-year-old boy's body in a trash...
Odd comment led to finding of dead Illinois 10-year-old in mother’s trash can
The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games,...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
One dead in Davenport rollover crash

Latest News

Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting
Mose Smith and Kimberly Gilbert
Two arrested on Oklahoma murder charges following assault in Dubuque
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend
Iowa River Power Restaurant closing after Thanksgiving weekend