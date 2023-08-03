St. Mark Youth Enrichment sees donation shortfall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Back-to-school time is busy for everybody, but for St. Mark Youth Enrichment, busy is an understatement.

Over the past few weeks, the center has been hard at work collecting school supplies like markers, notebooks, crayons, and binders as part of their annual “Apples for Students” initiative. They provide school supplies for all grades at public and parochial schools in East Dubuque, Dubuque, and Western Dubuque. Each student at schools with higher poverty rates, called ‘Title One’ schools, gets a full bag of supplies.

“This is such a huge project for our families and the need for our families... This community shares their love with 3600 kids by putting these bags of school supplies together. And that just makes everything beautiful.” Said St. Mark Director of Donor Relations Beth McGorry.

And for families on the receiving end of St. Mark’s, like Stacy Stechman and her five children, it makes all the difference.

“It’s just really helped us knowing that they have everything that they need for school,” said Stechman. “And that smile on their face when they get into the classroom - they’ve got new school supplies, not something left form last year - it’s amazing.”

