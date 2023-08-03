New free baseball league to be named after longtime Cedar Rapids contributor Bill Quinby

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bill Quinby played in the earliest free youth baseball leagues in Cedar Rapids.

“That takes up back to the late 30′s, early 40′s,” said his son, David Quinby.

Though Quinby, now 91, traveled far and wide during his time as an NFL official, he always stayed connected to his home town. He was the athletic director at Coe college, a leader in Special Olympics and a board member for over a dozen local organizations.

This Summer, the Rise 2 Greatness Foundation is starting a new baseball league named the Quinby Kids League.

“Our dad was so humbled he cried when he heard this was happening,” said Bill’s daughter Karen Delaney. “He loved Cedar Rapids, and it is very important to him so he’s very proud we’re very grateful.”

The Rise 2 Greatness Foundation, which provides resources for athletes in underserved communities accross the country, was founded in Cedar Rapids. Executiive Director Jennifer Ford says local sponsors will help as the league begins.

“We’re gonna go old school,” Ford said. “We’ve already got commitments from certain businesses that they wanna have the team. McGrath wants a ‘McGrath team!’”

Ford says one of the main draws to the league will be the sense of community it creates. Something she said she had as a kid.

“When we were growing up, my brothers and I we all played at Van Vechten, we all played at Noelridge we played at all these parks,” she said. “When you’re dealing with certain demographics of kids, transportation is always a problem. So we want them playing in their neighborhoods when they’re not worried about having to get a car ride 30 minutes away.”

Quinby, who’s now living in a care facility, can’t make the same contributions to Cedar Rapids as he once did. But his legacy will live on.

“I think there’s something to be said for honoring someone while they’re still here to know it,” Ford said.

