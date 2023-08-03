Show You Care
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 Southbound is blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 (Shueyville). Northbound lanes are also delayed.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders responded to multiple crashes on I-380 near Swisher Thursday morning.

The first crash initially completely blocked the southbound lanes between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28. The northbound lanes were delayed. Crews have since opened the southbound lanes.

The second crash happened an hour or two later, near mile marker 6 further south of the first crash.

Officials have not said what caused the crashes.

