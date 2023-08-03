Multiple crashes cause delays on I-380 near Swisher

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders responded to multiple crashes on I-380 near Swisher Thursday morning.

The first crash initially completely blocked the southbound lanes between Exit 13: County Road E70 and Exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28. The northbound lanes were delayed. Crews have since opened the southbound lanes.

The second crash happened an hour or two later, near mile marker 6 further south of the first crash.

Officials have not said what caused the crashes.

