Morgan Rupp, Reid Hall, win Pribyl golf tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of Iowa’s best golfers took home trophies in one of Eastern Iowa’s oldest tournaments.

Linn-Mar’s Morgan Rupp won her second Pribyl in the last two years. Reid Hall of Kennedy won his first, joining a long list of boys winners dating back over four decades.

Rupp came from behind, shooting a 72 on the final day at Elmcrest Country Club, and overtaking first place with an overall score of 224 strokes. She was one ahead of Jane Petersen’s 225.

Hall held the best score going into the final day, and sealed his win with a 71 at Elmcrest.

Rupp and Hall both won state championships this past season, with Rupp winning in the spring and Hall winning in the fall.

The top finishers for each gender are as follows:

Rotary Pribyl Junior Golf Classic Boys Open

1. Reid Hall, Kennedy, 285

2. Tanner Wachtl, Prairie, 292

3. Garrett Nurre, Xavier, 299

T-4. Quincey Johnson, Xavier, 301

T-4. Grant Allen, Xavier, 301

Rotary Pribyl Junior Golf Classic Girls Open

1. Morgan Rupp, Linn-Mar, 224

2. Jane Petersen, Washington, 225

3. Meera Julka, Xavier, 234

4. Mehar Julka, Xavier, 239

5. Lily Belle Barker, Washington, 250

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.