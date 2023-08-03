Show You Care
Iowa DCI investigates officer-involved shooting in Hardin County

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Logo
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:55 am, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of an individual having a mental crisis.

Law enforcement officials made contact with the individual, who was later identified as 22-year-old Cristian Ajeandro Larios, at around 5:00 am. Larios was reportedly brandishing a knife. Officials deployed a Taser on Larios, who refused to cooperate.

Officials say that Larios then assaulted law enforcement with the knife, at which time two officers discharged their weapons at Larios, who retreated into the basement. He was not struck in the discharge of the weapons.

Shortly thereafter, Larios reportedly surrendered. He was taken into custody and is charged with Attempted Murder.

At this time, the names of the officers involved are not being released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

