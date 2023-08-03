Show You Care
Higher muggy meter to end the week, change ahead for the weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week is coming to an end, and the weather remains warm and humid. There are no concerns about dense fog overnight. If anything develops it should remain patchy.

3 Day Muggy Meter Forecast
3 Day Muggy Meter Forecast(KCRG)

On Friday, the temperature will reach around 90 degrees, and the dew point will be close to 70, giving the air a summertime feel. However, a storm gathering in the Plains will start affecting the area later on Friday and throughout the weekend, resulting in possible showers and storms. The best chance for precipitation seems to be on Sunday as a low pulls a cold front across the state, which could lead to severe storms.

Day Four Severe Weather Outlook
Day Four Severe Weather Outlook(KCRG)

After this system passes, a cooler and drier air mass will move in, providing us with a pleasant week of weather. Have a wonderful evening!

