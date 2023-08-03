A former player and coach, Jess Settles thriving in next career phase - broadcasting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jess Settles has been a life long basketball junkie.

He starred at Winfield-Mount Union and Iowa, then moved into coaching.

Next up for Jess: broadcasting. He started his career at KCRG and On Iowa Live before landing with the Big Ten Network. He now broadcasts games all over the country.

“I miss being on the set,” Settles said. “I worked some games last year for ESPN, FS1 and the Big Ten Network. It is very difficult profession, a lot of transition, but I’ve been able to hang in there with it.”

Settles said he would love to broadcast more Iowa games, and the dream would to do a Caitlin Clark game.

“I had dinner last night with Caitlin Clark and her family, and I promised her ‘I’m going to put in for one game of yours and I’m gonna sell that thing like you’ve never been sold before,’” he said. “We will see what happens, stay tuned for that.”

Settles has been a long time, and he has never seen anything close to the Caitlin Clark effect.

“I cannot believe that a single player has brought so many fans to the game in the state of Iowa and nationally,” Settles said. “She’s the biggest star I’ve seen out of Iowa maybe since Zach (Johnson) and Kurt (Warner).”

