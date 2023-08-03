Show You Care
Food access sites see need of support

Grow Johnson County, a nonprofit which distributes produce, is seeing more Iowans come to its...
Grow Johnson County, a nonprofit which distributes produce, is seeing more Iowans come to its partner food pantries.(Victoria Wong)
By Victoria Wong
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Grow: Johnson County, a nonprofit distributor of produce, is seeing more Iowans come to its partner food pantries. As fall inches closer, the nonprofit is asking for more volunteers to help meet that demand.

Grow: Johnson County currently has around five volunteers to help around the five-acre farm in Iowa City. It produces more than 30,000 pounds of produce given to 16 partner agencies across the county. During the past year, the nonprofit says it’s seeing a 70% to 90% increase of people turning to food pantries for support. The organization is in need of at least 10 volunteers to make sure the crops get harvested in time.

“With the amount of volume that we’re pulling out of the fields for harvest, we need a lot of hands to make that work easier, go faster and do it in a timely manner. So things are not rotting in the field,” said Claire Zabel, Food & Farm Specialist at Grow: Johnson County.

The organization hopes to ultimately improve healthy food access through ‘sustainable food production and hands-on education.’

This season, Grow Johnson County is producing more than 90 vegetable varieties.

