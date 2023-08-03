Show You Care
Explosive device found in Springville roadway

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an explosive device found this morning. A Sheriff’s Deputy found the device on a road in Springville.
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an explosive device found this morning.

A Sheriff’s Deputy found the device on a road in Springville.

Sheriff’s vehicles blocked Secrist Road from Crystal Creek Road to Campbell Road while Cedar Rapids bomb technicians investigated.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene just before 11 this morning.

By 1:30 this afternoon, the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Device Unit removed the device.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office determined it was an improvised explosive device.

The incident is still under investigation.

TV9 crews were unable to get close, but a neighbor sent this photo, saying she could see the device being deactivated and removed by a robot.

The neighbor I spoke to also said the incident scared her.

She told us a deputy had told her that she may hear a small sound if they did decided to blow up the device in the roadway. She said there were a lot of noises and could not tell if the device had been destroyed or not.

