Drought conditions worsen after long dry stretch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a reprieve for a couple of weeks, severe drought conditions have returned for most of eastern Iowa.

The latest edition of the United States Drought Monitor now puts 30.3% of the state in the D2/Severe Drought category, up from 18.3% the previous week. Nearly all of the expansion of this Severe Drought area was in eastern Iowa, with a new area stretching from Washington County, up along the Interstate 380 corridor, into northeast Iowa included. 82.5% of the state is in at least D1/Moderate Drought status, down 0.3% from last week.

The change between last week's and this week's drought monitor on Thursday, August 3, 2023. (KCRG / Data via the National Drought Mitigation Center)

This comes on the heels of a couple of weeks in July that featured little to no rain for the affected areas. After a round of heavier rainfall on Wednesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 13, 17 of the next 18 days recorded no precipitation in Cedar Rapids and many other areas. This is despite the round of decent rainfall many received with last week’s severe thunderstorms on Friday. Using Cedar Rapids as an example, 0.86″ of rain fell between July 14 and July 31, falling well short of the normal rainfall amount for the same stretch of 2.42″.

15 of those same 18 days featured above normal temperatures, including the hottest readings of the year so far last year, exacerbating the rain-free conditions.

With the expansion of D2/Severe Drought, the Drought Severity and Coverage Index is at 217 on a scale from 0 to 500 (0 being no areas in any classification category, and 500 representing the entire state in the worst D4/Exceptional Drought category). Using this as a guide, we’re in some of the worst drought conditions in the state over the past year; only seven weeks between this time last year and now have ranked worse on the DSCI scale.

Some good news: we do have a decent shot at rain over the next few days. It comes Friday night into the end of the weekend, when at least a few rounds of showers and storms could bring an inch or more to a large portion of the TV9 viewing area. While this won’t break the drought completely, it could at least put the brakes on any further worsening of our conditions.

The potential rainfall totals through Monday, August 7, 2023. At least an inch of rainfall is possible for most of eastern Iowa. (KCRG / Data via the Weather Prediction Center)

The U.S. Drought Monitor is prepared each week by experts with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, incorporating v various data from around the country in a subjective analysis. The cut-off time for data that goes into the analysis is 7:00 a.m. each Tuesday, with the updated Drought Monitor released at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.