Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dense fog early, followed by return to warm temperatures

Expect foggy conditions to improve by mid-morning, followed by some warm temperatures for a couple of days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Visibility will be limited for the first few hours beyond daybreak, before things should improve pretty rapidly.

Near-zero visibility is possible at times this morning, so please use a little extra time to get where you’re going early on. Don’t forget to use the low beams for headlights, too, even in areas where you may normally use the high beams. Fortunately, sunlight will make quick work of the fog by about mid-morning, so expect visibility to be much better by 9:00 a.m. and beyond.

After the fog, we’ll build up the warmth again today, thanks to the increase in sunshine. Expect a similar feel to today and tomorrow as we started the work week off with, as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a decent amount of mugginess to go along with it.

Things look to turn a bit more active this weekend, starting Friday evening and continuing at times through Sunday night. The most likely time period for shower and storm activity will be Saturday night into Sunday, as an area of low pressure approaches the area while strengthening a bit.

With support from the upper-levels, and a decent amount of warm and humid air around at the surface, there will be a window of opportunity on Sunday for a little bit of a severe weather risk. This would be during the day as a cold front sweeps through. Timing on that front will be key; we’ll be watching for trends or changes over the next couple of days as we get closer. For now, keep this in mind as you plan out your weekend activities.

Severe weather is possible this weekend in parts of eastern Iowa.
Severe weather is possible this weekend in parts of eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

With repeated rounds of showers and storms possible, there’s hope for a decent amount of rainfall in the TV9 viewing area. An inch or more is on the table for most of us, with the northern half of the area somewhat more favored for the heavier amounts. Fingers crossed this all comes to pass to help ease the drought!

Behind the weekend cold front, temperatures will stay cooler into next week. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for several days, which is near or below normal for this time of year. Another storm system could bring a bit of thunderstorm activity by Wednesday night into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games,...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
One dead in Davenport rollover crash
Car fanatics get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
Car fanatics across the U.S. get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more...
More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant

Latest News

Expect foggy conditions to improve by mid-morning, followed by some warm temperatures for a...
First Alert Forecast
3 Day Dew Point Forecast
Higher heat moves back into Iowa
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Afternoon, August 2nd