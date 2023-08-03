Dense fog early, followed by return to warm temperatures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Visibility will be limited for the first few hours beyond daybreak, before things should improve pretty rapidly.

Near-zero visibility is possible at times this morning, so please use a little extra time to get where you’re going early on. Don’t forget to use the low beams for headlights, too, even in areas where you may normally use the high beams. Fortunately, sunlight will make quick work of the fog by about mid-morning, so expect visibility to be much better by 9:00 a.m. and beyond.

After the fog, we’ll build up the warmth again today, thanks to the increase in sunshine. Expect a similar feel to today and tomorrow as we started the work week off with, as highs reach the upper 80s to low 90s with a decent amount of mugginess to go along with it.

Things look to turn a bit more active this weekend, starting Friday evening and continuing at times through Sunday night. The most likely time period for shower and storm activity will be Saturday night into Sunday, as an area of low pressure approaches the area while strengthening a bit.

With support from the upper-levels, and a decent amount of warm and humid air around at the surface, there will be a window of opportunity on Sunday for a little bit of a severe weather risk. This would be during the day as a cold front sweeps through. Timing on that front will be key; we’ll be watching for trends or changes over the next couple of days as we get closer. For now, keep this in mind as you plan out your weekend activities.

Severe weather is possible this weekend in parts of eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

With repeated rounds of showers and storms possible, there’s hope for a decent amount of rainfall in the TV9 viewing area. An inch or more is on the table for most of us, with the northern half of the area somewhat more favored for the heavier amounts. Fingers crossed this all comes to pass to help ease the drought!

Behind the weekend cold front, temperatures will stay cooler into next week. Highs will only be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for several days, which is near or below normal for this time of year. Another storm system could bring a bit of thunderstorm activity by Wednesday night into Thursday.

