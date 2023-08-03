Show You Care
Cyclist died after medical emergency during RAGBRAI in Boone County

A cyclist in his 50’s died during this year's RAGBRAI, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - A cyclist in his 50′s died during this year’s RAGBRAI, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said the man had a medical emergency at around 1:15 p.m. on July 25 during the ride from Carroll to Ames.

An ambulance took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

The cyclist has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

