Cedar Falls aquatic center to close for the season Aug. 20

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff at The Falls Aquatic Center in Cedar Falls announced they’re reducing hours ahead of the center’s closure for the season on Aug. 20.

Staff said the move is due to limited staffing.

From Aug. 14 through Aug. 18, the facility will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the Lazy River being designated for water walking from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The center will not offer evening water walking or lap swim during that week.

The center will have normal operating hours of noon to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19 and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The annual doggy dip is set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21.

