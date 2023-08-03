Show You Care
Bomb technicians investigating possible explosive device in Springville

The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
The sign outside of the LInn County Sheriff's Office in Cedar Rapids (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a possible improvised explosive device in Springville on Thursday morning.

Deputies said it was located in the roadway of the 1000 block of Secrist Road just before 11 a.m.

Cedar Rapids Bomb Technicians are investigating the possible device.

The roadway is temporarily closed until the device can be safely removed, the sheriff’s office said.

