Bomb technicians investigating possible explosive device in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a possible improvised explosive device in Springville on Thursday morning.

Deputies said it was located in the roadway of the 1000 block of Secrist Road just before 11 a.m.

Cedar Rapids Bomb Technicians are investigating the possible device.

The roadway is temporarily closed until the device can be safely removed, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.