91-year-old golfer Jim Roan is a national champion at his age

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone would love to shoot their age in golf, and Tama’s Jim Roan has been shooting his age for almost 40 years.

“I grew up caddying at our local golf course and that’s how I got started,” Roan said. “It is a game that’s quite competitive and it keeps your mind active. I have run into a lot of good friends, and I’ve always said I’ve never been a golfer that I didn’t like.”

Roan won the national senior games golf championship in Pittsburgh.

“It meant a lot to me because I was representing the Tama Toledo Country Club,” he said.

Roan knows all about hole-in-ones. He’s had quite a few.

“I have had eight hole-in-ones. I had a hole-in-one in Cincinnati, Ohio about six years ago.”

Roan spends a lot time playing and practicing with his buddies at the Tama Toledo Country Club, and his short game is spot-on.

I probably practice some chipping four or five, six times a week,” Roan said.

“Everybody wants to be like Jim,” said Roans golfing buddy Jerry Vaske. “You don’t want to get in a contest with him on the short game. He will whip you every time.”

Roan is in great shape and he isn’t about to give up golfing anytime soon.

