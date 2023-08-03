Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

91-year-old golfer Jim Roan is a national champion at his age

Everyone would love to shoot their age in golf, and Tama’s Jim Roan has been shooting his age for almost 40 years.
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Everyone would love to shoot their age in golf, and Tama’s Jim Roan has been shooting his age for almost 40 years.

“I grew up caddying at our local golf course and that’s how I got started,” Roan said. “It is a game that’s quite competitive and it keeps your mind active. I have run into a lot of good friends, and I’ve always said I’ve never been a golfer that I didn’t like.”

Roan won the national senior games golf championship in Pittsburgh.

“It meant a lot to me because I was representing the Tama Toledo Country Club,” he said.

Roan knows all about hole-in-ones. He’s had quite a few.

“I have had eight hole-in-ones. I had a hole-in-one in Cincinnati, Ohio about six years ago.”

Roan spends a lot time playing and practicing with his buddies at the Tama Toledo Country Club, and his short game is spot-on.

I probably practice some chipping four or five, six times a week,” Roan said.

“Everybody wants to be like Jim,” said Roans golfing buddy Jerry Vaske. “You don’t want to get in a contest with him on the short game. He will whip you every time.”

Roan is in great shape and he isn’t about to give up golfing anytime soon.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI

Latest News

New free baseball league to be named after longtime Cedar Rapids contributor Bill Quinby
New free baseball league to be named after longtime Cedar Rapids contributor Bill Quinby
Tory Taylor and Drew Stevens
Tory Taylor, Drew Stevens named to preseason watch lists
FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
Iowa kicker charged in gambling sting allegedly won a bet on the 2021 Iowa-Iowa St game
Youth baseball coach honors his players by doing 20 pushups between every inning
Youth baseball coach honors his players by doing 20 pushups between every inning