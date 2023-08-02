Show You Care
Youth baseball coach honors his players by doing 20 pushups between every inning

At Prospect Meadows this weekend, J. Todd Phillips attracted some attention.
By John Campbell
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At Prospect Meadows this weekend, J. Todd Phillips attracted some attention.

The baseball coach based out of the Chicago suburbs does twenty pushups between innings.

“It is an honor, a privilege just to be out on the field, to share this game with these young people,” Phillips said. “I’ve been in the game of baseball over forty years, started when I was four years old when my dad was the coach.”

Phillips was 14 years old when he witnessed his dad die of a heart attack on the field while coaching one of J. Todd’s games. He now honors his dad by coaching others.

So, why the pushups?

“It is really a tribute to the hard work that these kids put in,” Phillips said. “We ask a lot of them.”

Phillips makes himself noticed, and sometimes hears it from the fans.

“All the time,” he said. “Some are talking trash. Some are telling me I am making them look bad.”

Sometimes fans will even join Phillips, but there’s one group he just can’t get in on the action

“I try to get the umpires to do it,” Phillips said. “They refuse every time.”

