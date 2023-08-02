Why post derecho tree canopy can experience more stress during strong storms

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Throughout Linn County, restoring the area’s tree canopy after the derecho has been a big years-long undertaking.

But drought, along with occasional severe weather like we saw Friday, can put a lot of stress on not only those newly planted trees but the ones that survived the derecho as well.

Mike Cimprich, Marion City Arborist said storms like that can expose weaknesses in trees that made it through the derecho.

”When the next storm comes along, it kind of pushes that weakness or that weak point past its failing point,” said Cimprich.

Cimprich said new trees are also highly exposed and impacted during storms because of tree loss.

”We see perfectly healthy trees failing and breaking down in different ways, simply because they don’t have the same surrounds as they did a few years ago,” he said.

Experts said there are a few things you can do to help your trees make it through the next big storm.

”If they’re not properly pruned and they’re too thick in the middle... basically what happens is if you look up in a tree and you can’t see daylight through it, then it’s like a brick wall and it’s hitting the tree and it just breaks it,” said John Randall, with John’s Elite Tree Service.

”A lot of branches help disperse that wind load. So, it’s not necessarily a tactic of removing branches or too many, but just managing a tree in a way so it can withstand and absorb that wind load versus being pushed beyond its failing point,” said Cimprich.

Often times there’s a telltale sign when a tree is beyond saving.

”Usually about an inch to two inches in from the bark is called the cambium, which is the water source of the tree. And if more than 50% of that cambium is broken, then the tree is pretty well, it’s like when you’re trying to drink out of a broken straw at a restaurant,” said Randall.

However, Cimprich added if you think your tree is failing after a big storm, call an arborist before you remove it completely.

“You get a lot more value out of trees that are larger and more established than planting a new one because of a quick removal decision. There’s always options before you go straight to removal,” said Cimprich.

