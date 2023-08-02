Union County community mourns third college student killed in crash

CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Community members in Union County are remembering another Southwestern Community College student after a third person died from a crash nearly two weeks ago.

Iowa State Patrol said 19-year-old Madalynn Stewart was driving with three other girls in the car.

She ran a stop sign while entering Highway 34, and collided with a pick-up truck.

Stewart died Sunday from injuries related to the crash. Nineteen-year-olds Halsie Barnes and Ella Leonard died last month as a result of the crash.

Students at Southwestern Community college organized a memorial vigil to honor Stewart’s life on Tuesday night.

She was on the school’s basketball team and dance team.

Coaches, friends, and faculty gathered in the student center gymnasium to share memories of her.

Paige Busch, head coach of the dance team at SWCC, shared how much joy Stewart brought to the team.

“Our team will forever miss Maddie as a team member. Maddie’s smile and laugh will forever be missed during the practices, performances and on that national’s floor,” Busch said. “As a team, we wish we could take the floor one more time with her.”

Stewart’s funeral will be held on Monday.

There was a candlelight service last week to honor the lives of Barnes and Leonard.

The fourth person in the car is still in the hospital.

