Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Union County community mourns third college student killed in crash

Community members in Union County are remembering another Southwestern Community College student after a third person died from a crash nearly two weeks ago.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Community members in Union County are remembering another Southwestern Community College student after a third person died from a crash nearly two weeks ago.

Iowa State Patrol said 19-year-old Madalynn Stewart was driving with three other girls in the car.

She ran a stop sign while entering Highway 34, and collided with a pick-up truck.

Stewart died Sunday from injuries related to the crash. Nineteen-year-olds Halsie Barnes and Ella Leonard died last month as a result of the crash.

Students at Southwestern Community college organized a memorial vigil to honor Stewart’s life on Tuesday night.

She was on the school’s basketball team and dance team.

Coaches, friends, and faculty gathered in the student center gymnasium to share memories of her.

Paige Busch, head coach of the dance team at SWCC, shared how much joy Stewart brought to the team.

“Our team will forever miss Maddie as a team member. Maddie’s smile and laugh will forever be missed during the practices, performances and on that national’s floor,” Busch said. “As a team, we wish we could take the floor one more time with her.”

Stewart’s funeral will be held on Monday.

There was a candlelight service last week to honor the lives of Barnes and Leonard.

The fourth person in the car is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI

Latest News

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the...
Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate
Iowa City Police Department
Coralville woman arrested for allegedly using credit cards belonging to adult dependents
One dead in Davenport rollover crash
Waterloo police logo
One injured in Waterloo shooting