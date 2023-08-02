Show You Care
Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

