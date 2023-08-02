Traffic deaths in Iowa up 10% from last year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 208 people have died on Iowa roadways so far this year. That’s compared to 188 deaths at this time last year. Despite Iowa State Patrol and the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to keep yearly numbers below 300, they fear Iowa might reach that number again this year.

Iowa State Trooper Bob Conrad says change starts with making sure all passengers and the driver click their seatbelt. Nearly 50% of those who died were not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

“You’re making a poor choice not to put your seatbelt on. It’s not just that it’s a law, it’s just what makes sense, it saves your life. If you’re not making the choice to do something in the car that saves your life, you’re probably making other poor choices,” said Trooper Conrad.

He wants to see backseat seatbelt laws change to try and lower that number.

“If we had a law in the state of Iowa that made everybody in the back seat wear it, I know without a doubt it would save lives. I have seen the fatalities that have been caused by people not wearing their seatbelt in the back seat,” said Trooper Conrad.

But lack of seatbelts isn’t the only contributor to that number. Excessive speeding and distracted driving continue to be trends on major roadways. Trooper Conrad says each driver can develop personal accountability.

“Being the person that drives that vehicle, you take on a lot of responsibility. If something else goes wrong in that vehicle, if someone else in the vehicle does something that causes you to crash it’s not going to be their fault, it’s going to be your fault as the driver,” said Conrad. “When you don’t think it will happen to you, you don’t prepare for it. And I see it happen to all kinds of people. Doesn’t make a difference who you are, doesn’t make a difference about your status, whatever it is, whether you’re the most popular, not, popular, anything about you.”

