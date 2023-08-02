Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Tory Taylor, Drew Stevens named to preseason watch lists

Tory Taylor and Drew Stevens
Tory Taylor and Drew Stevens(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa senior Tory Taylor and sophomore Drew Stevens have been named to the preseason watch lists for the best punter and best kicker in the nation.

Taylor was named to the 2023 Ray Guy Award watch list which is presented to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Taylor was a semifinalist for the award in 2020 and 2021 and was also named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports in May. He averaged 45.4 yards on 82 punts a season ago and set the Iowa single-season record for punting yards with 3,688 yards (80 punts, 46.1 average) in 2021, before increasing that record to 3,725 yards in 2022.

The Australia native also placed 39 and 38 punts inside the 20 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He averaged a career-best 51.8 yards on eight punts at Purdue in 2022.

Stevens was named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist, which is named for the best placekicker in the nation. He was one of only two freshmen to be honored on the watchlist last season, finishing as a semifinalist. Among the 13 returning FBS kickers who made multiple long-distance field goals last year, his 88.9 percent accuracy ranked third. He scored the opening and game-winning points in a 13-10 win over Minnesota.

He made 16-of-18 field goal attempts, including 6-for-8 from 40+.

The winners of both awards will be announced on Dec. 7 as part of ESPN’s College Football Awards Show.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI

Latest News

FILE - Iowa place kicker Aaron Blom (1) misses a field goal at the end of an NCAA college...
Iowa kicker charged in gambling sting allegedly won a bet on the 2021 Iowa-Iowa St game
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
DeJean named to Nagurski watch list
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta’s retirement