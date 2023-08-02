Tory Taylor, Drew Stevens named to preseason watch lists

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa senior Tory Taylor and sophomore Drew Stevens have been named to the preseason watch lists for the best punter and best kicker in the nation.

Taylor was named to the 2023 Ray Guy Award watch list which is presented to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Taylor was a semifinalist for the award in 2020 and 2021 and was also named a preseason first-team All-American by Athlon Sports in May. He averaged 45.4 yards on 82 punts a season ago and set the Iowa single-season record for punting yards with 3,688 yards (80 punts, 46.1 average) in 2021, before increasing that record to 3,725 yards in 2022.

The Australia native also placed 39 and 38 punts inside the 20 in 2021 and 2022, respectively. He averaged a career-best 51.8 yards on eight punts at Purdue in 2022.

Stevens was named to the Lou Groza Award watchlist, which is named for the best placekicker in the nation. He was one of only two freshmen to be honored on the watchlist last season, finishing as a semifinalist. Among the 13 returning FBS kickers who made multiple long-distance field goals last year, his 88.9 percent accuracy ranked third. He scored the opening and game-winning points in a 13-10 win over Minnesota.

He made 16-of-18 field goal attempts, including 6-for-8 from 40+.

The winners of both awards will be announced on Dec. 7 as part of ESPN’s College Football Awards Show.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.